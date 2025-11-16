1st Test: 'I'm not a stats man, I'm a win man', says Harmer after SA’s win over India

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer, who picked four-wicket hauls in both innings during the side’s 30-run win over India in the first Test at the Eden Gardens, said he values victories over personal milestones.

The famous 30-run victory coming inside three days also gave South Africa their first Test win in India in 15 years and a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Harmer, who had figures of 4-30 in the first innings, struck key blows in the second session to pick 4-21 and play a huge role in bundling out the hosts for 93.

“I felt today it was a bit flatter as the ball got older, it wasn't exploding as much. I asked myself some hard questions. Nice to contribute. I have been here before and it was a dark place. So to get here and be in this position, to be behind the eight ball again and to be able to fight back the way we did just shows our belief.

“I'm not a stats man, I'm a win man. I am happy with the win. Still a game to go in the series, so we will enjoy this. I knew I needed to bowl well. We knew we were one partnership away to get into the game. It was the same with ball in hand. I just needed to try and put as many balls in the right areas,” said Harmer, who has over 1000 first-class wickets, after getting the Player of the Match award.

He also admitted to having luck on his side despite not nailing his lengths. “I missed quite a bit today and was lucky with Jurel's wicket. Just happy to be standing in this position with a win behind us. I was confused at the end (on realising if his four-fer was completed), I didn't know Shubman won't bat. But personal accolades are trumped by a win. I am more than happy with the four-for and a win," said Harmer.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who shared the spin bowling duties with Harmer, admitted to having nerves after being hit for 16 runs by Axar Patel, but praised the off-spinner’s performance.

"I felt a little bit of nerves. It's hard to catch your breath with that sun setting; I tried to be clear on my plans. Luckily I got the reward and a brilliant catch by Temba (to dismiss Axar). He was phenomenal (on Harmer). He showed why he's got 1000 first-class wickets. It's a privilege to bowl alongside him.

Asked about the feeling of beating India, Maharaj said, “It's been a brilliant feeling. There was a real hunger and desire to cross over the line. Very much so (if the win in Pakistan set them up well for this tour). I think we take a lot of confidence, but we know the task at hand here in India.

“It's a different ball game when you come here. The guys are highly skilled, conditions are very different, but, you know, for our team to come a long way and tick the first box of this tour has been a phenomenal effort."

He also felt consistency was the key in doing well on a pitch helpful for spinners. “I think we know there's always a ball with your name on it, so consistency is key, and Simon showed it a lot better than I did in this Test.”

“But also the fact that Temba showed us and gave us the field sets to allow us to ball the way we wanted to, one must give a lot of credit to him as well. Like I said, it's probably the one assignment that we hadn't ticked from a box perspective (a Test win in India), but it's our first leg forward, we can be really, really, really proud of what we've achieved today," Maharaj added.

--IANS

nr/bc