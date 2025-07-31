1st Test: Conway, Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, July 31 (IANS) New Zealand suffered a batting collapse but went on to take a 158-run lead against a fighting Zimbabwe and maintained their upper hand on the second day of the opening Test at the Queens Sports Club here on Thursday.

Starting at the overnight score of 92 for no loss, the BlackCaps lost Will Young (41) without adding any runs to his score but Devon Conway (88), Daryl Mitchell (80) and Henry Nicholls (34) ensured they reached 307 all out, thus taking a 158-run lead as Zimbabwe, who were bundled out for 149 in their first innings, came up with a better bowling performance to halt the tourists' progress and prevented them from taking a massive lead.

But New Zealand further tightened their grip on the match by claiming a couple of wickets in the 13 overs they bowled in the final session of the day, leaving the hosts tottering at 31/2 at stumps on Day 2.

Matt Henry, who bagged a sensational 6-39 in the first innings, sent back Ben Curran (11) while Will O’Rourke claimed the wicket of Brian Bennett (18) to make early inroads into the Zimbabwe second innings. Zimbabwe still trail by 127 runs with eight wickets in hand.

At stumps, Nick Welch was batting on 2 with Vincent Masekesa yet to open his account. Zimbabwe, who were whitewashed by neighbours in a two-Test series last month, will be looking forward to their top batters Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza to not only nullify the lead but also put enough runs to trouble New Zealand. But making the BlackCaps bat again will be their first priority.

In the morning, it looked like New Zealand would bat throughout the day and post a massive total considering how their openers had negotiated some tough times in the middle.

But things went south early as Will Young perished on the first ball of the day, fending a short delivery to the short-leg fielder. Conway, who was batting on 51 at stumps on the first day, added 66 runs for the second wicket with Henry Nicholls. The partnership ended when Nichollas (34), slapping a back-of-length delivery that did not rise much to Bennett at gully.

From 158/2, New Zealand were down to 200/6, losing Rachin Ravindra (1), Devon Conway (88), Tom Blundell (2), and Michael Bracewell (9). Skipper Mitchell Santner scored 19 runs before he was caught by Vincent Masekesa off his own bowling.

Daryl Mitchell stayed put at the other end, reaching his fifty off 85 balls as New Zealand built a handy lead. But Nathan Smith did get a start before he suffered an injury and was retired hurt for 22 off 70 balls, adding 61 runs for the ninth wicket. Matt Henry (5) and Mitchell, bowled by Newman Nyamhuri for 80 (119 balls, 4x5, 6x1), were bowled on the same score of 307 as New Zealand ended with a smaller lead than they would have expected at the start of the day.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani claimed 3-73 while Tanaka Chivanga bagged 2-51 in 18 overs. Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Vincent Masekesa grabbed a wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 149 & 31/2 in 13 overs (Brian Bennett 18; Matt Henry 1-11) trail New Zealand 307 all out in 96.1 overs (Devon Conway 88, Daryl Mitchell 80, Will Young 41; Blessing Muzarabani 3-73, Tanaka Chivanga 2-51) by 127 runs.

