100-Day countdown begins for ICC Women's T20 WC as iconic venues light up scoreboards

Dubai, March 4 (IANS) The countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 officially began on Wednesday, with iconic scoreboards across the world marking 100 days to go until the opening match in England and Wales.

The celebrations were led by Edgbaston, the tournament’s opening venue, where the famous Birmingham ground transformed its historic scoreboard into a giant 100-day countdown clock. The first ball of the competition will be bowled there on June 12, when hosts England face Sri Lanka.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was present at Edgbaston for the milestone moment, joined by teammates Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Filer. The trio helped usher in the final stretch before the global showpiece begins, with organisers promising a celebration of elite women’s cricket across the country.

Scoreboards across all host venues in the United Kingdom joined the moment, including Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, Bristol County Ground, The Oval and Lord's Cricket Ground.

The countdown extended well beyond British shores. Prominent cricket venues such as Sydney Cricket Ground, Eden Gardens, Basin Reserve, Gaddafi Stadium, Wanderers Stadium, R. Premadasa Stadium and Kensington Oval also illuminated their scoreboards in solidarity, underscoring the tournament’s global significance.

Tournament Director Beth Barrett-Wild said the event is poised to be a landmark occasion. With more than 115,000 tickets already sold, organisers believe momentum is building rapidly ahead of the 24-day competition, which runs from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

The expanded 12-team tournament will feature 33 matches across seven top-tier venues in England and Wales, namely Edgbaston (Birmingham), Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol), The Oval (London), and Lord’s (London).

Defending champions New Zealand will look to retain their crown, while England aim to capitalise on home advantage.

With anticipation rising and tickets selling fast, the 100-day milestone signals the start of the final push towards what promises to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles of 2026.

