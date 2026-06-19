June 19, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

10 lakh talent shortfall in global chip sector opens opportunity for India: Minister

10 lakh talent shortfall in global chip sector opens opportunity for India: Minister

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the global semiconductor industry is facing a talent shortage of around 10 lakh professionals, presenting a major opportunity for India to emerge as a key supplier of skilled manpower for the sector.

Speaking at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre in Patna, the minister said the global semiconductor industry is currently valued at around $800 billion and is expected to cross the $1 trillion mark within a year.

"By 2032, around 10 lakh jobs are expected to emerge in the semiconductor sector globally. At the same time, the industry is facing a shortage of nearly 10 lakh skilled professionals," Vaishnaw said.

He further stated that India must capitalise on this opportunity through a two-pronged strategy focused on semiconductor design and manufacturing.

According to the minister, the government is working towards establishing world-class semiconductor design capabilities in the country and ensuring that Indian graduates are among the best-trained talent globally.

"When students graduate with semiconductor design skills, they should be considered among the top talent in the world and should immediately find opportunities in the industry," he said.

Vaishnaw said nearly 75,000 students have already received attractive opportunities through semiconductor design-related programmes and initiatives.

"Our target is to increase this number from 75,000 to 5 lakh students," he added.

In addition, the minister stated that semiconductor manufacturing activities have already commenced in India and training programmes for manufacturing-related skills will be developed as production capacities scale up.

India has been actively promoting semiconductor design, fabrication and packaging under its semiconductor mission, with several projects currently under implementation across the country.

Moreover, during his visit to STPI, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's efforts to expand India's startup ecosystem beyond major metropolitan centres.

He said STPI centres are being strengthened across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to support innovation and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the minister interacted with young entrepreneurs, heard their experiences and discussed ways to further enhance government support for startups and technology-led enterprises.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Specialised camps helped us improve and perform better, says drag-flicker Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semifinals in New Zealand.

Specialised camps helped us perform better, says Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semis

Sikh couple's killing in gurdwara sparks fear among minorities in Pakistan (File image)

Sikh couple's killing in gurdwara sparks fear among minorities in Pakistan

Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Taliban decree erodes rights of women and girls: UN experts (File image)

Taliban decree erodes rights of women and girls: UN experts

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

Mukesh Ambani unveils 5-way roadmap to propel RIL’s growth ahead

Mukesh Ambani unveils 5-way roadmap to propel RIL’s growth ahead

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details (Credit: @albirroja/Instagram)

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details

When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash in ICC Wo9men's T20 World Cup 2026, know all details.

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash, know all details

Himachal’s forest bio-resources hold cumulative annual value of Rs 22,600 crore, says report

Himachal's forest bio-resources hold cumulative annual value of Rs 22,600 crore, says report

India and Denmark discuss maritime security, explore deeper cooperation

India and Denmark discuss maritime security, explore deeper cooperation