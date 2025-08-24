Zimbabwe Vice President visits Surat, appeals for investment in diamond and cotton industry

Surat, Aug 23 (IANS) Zimbabwe Vice President General (Retd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga arrived in Surat on a two-day visit at the invitation of the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI).

He was accompanied by Zimbabwe's cabinet members Raj Modi, Mafidi Mnangagwa, Ambassador Stella Nkomo and a delegation of the top secretariat. The purpose of this visit was to strengthen trade and investment relations between India and Zimbabwe.

In a special programme organised at Sarsana Dome in Surat, Vice President Dr Chiwenga appealed to the businessmen of Surat to invest in Zimbabwe. Representatives of business and industrial organisations related to agriculture, dairy production, the diamond industry, textile industry, mining, education, energy, and other sectors were present on this occasion.

Dr Chiwenga emphasised the investment possibilities in nine major sectors, especially the diamond and cotton industry were prominent. He said, “Surat is a world leader in diamond cutting. We want Surat businessmen to invest in this sector in Zimbabwe. Besides, Gujarat is a leader in cotton production, and Zimbabwe is also progressing in this sector. We want to add value to cotton production by partnering with Gujarat.”

Dr Chiwenga, while speaking to the media, invited Surat businessmen to visit Zimbabwe. He said, “We are encouraging the business community of Surat to invest in Zimbabwe. We have had positive discussions with various companies led by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce.”

He praised the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “India's performance in BRICS was excellent. India will soon become the third largest economy in the world, and we are proud of it.”

On the question of the safety of Indian investors in Zimbabwe, he assured that Zimbabwe is safe for all and provides a favourable environment for business.

Surat Chamber of Commerce chief Nikhil Madrasi termed the visit as positive and said, "There are many opportunities for local businessmen in Zimbabwe. After the US imposed tariffs, countries like Zimbabwe are becoming attractive options for business."

He said the Zimbabwean delegation held detailed discussions on the opportunities available in the diamond, textile, tourism and agriculture sectors in Surat. The visit is an important step towards promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.

The business community of Surat has welcomed the initiative and hopes to further strengthen business relations with Zimbabwe in the future.

