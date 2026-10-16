'Youth not meant to serve anyone's hunger for power': CM Adityanath on 'regime change' remark

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lashed out at the Opposition, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its supporters, stating that the country's youth are meant to shape the future of India, and "not to serve the hunger for power of any individual".

This comes a day after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have now turned into a "fight for regime change" and called it a "democratic right" of citizens.

Earlier, All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora had praised Bangladesh's Gen Z movement, which she claimed served as "inspiration" for young people in India, inviting backlash from the BJP.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Adityanath wrote (in Hindi): "In a democracy, the path to power is paved by a popular mandate, not by anarchy."

"Those who dream of a regime change in India, modelled after the events in Bangladesh, seek to place tools of anarchy - rather than the torch of nation-building - into the hands of the youth," he said.

The UP Chief Minister remarked that those who sow the seeds of instability in the country, cloaking their intentions under the garb of electoral reform, the rhetoric of justice, and invoking the concept of democracy, "must realise that India’s democracy is a vast banyan tree rooted in the trust of its people; it cannot be shaken by conspiracy".

"Our youth are meant to shape the future of India, not to serve the hunger for power of any individual," he stated.

CM Adityanath asserted that citizens have recognised these "deceitful impostors" for what they are and have hence kept them away from power.

"Now, these same elements want to seize power by throwing the country into a fireball of anarchy. The country will never allow this political conspiracy to succeed," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also echoed a similar view, claiming that Congress's real intentions have now been exposed.

"The intentions of the Congress and its allies are no longer hidden from anyone. Why do those who speak of a regime change in India, on the lines of regime change in Bangladesh, have no faith in the people's mandate?" he said on X.

Targeting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, CM Dhami remarked: "Having failed to attain power through democratic means, the 'prince' of the Congress party is now seeking a path to power by fostering anarchy."

He asserted that plans to seize power by questioning constitutional institutions, creating an atmosphere of unrest, and obstructing India’s development journey will never succeed.

"Since 2014, the people of this country have witnessed development and progress - a stark contrast to the era of Congress rule, which was defined only by corruption and plunder," the Uttarakhand CM said while echoing that in a democracy, the path to power "lies through the votes of the people, not through anarchy".

--IANS

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