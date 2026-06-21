Yoga promotes harmony, well-being and resilience: Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar

Jerusalem, June 21 (IANS) Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday extended wishes to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the people of India on International Day of Yoga and stated that yoga promotes harmony, well-being and resilience.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr S Jaishankar and the people of India on International Yoga Day. Originating in India and embraced across the world, yoga promotes harmony, well-being, and resilience - values that bring people and nations closer together. Wishing our Indian friends a meaningful celebration," Sa'ar posted on X.

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which emphasises the importance of Yoga for all ages. Yoga can be a valuable practice for healthy ageing because it supports many of the abilities that help people stay active, independent, and engaged as they grow older. By combining gentle movement, stretching, breathing exercises, and mindfulness, yoga can help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and mobility, while also supporting mental well-being and stress management, according to the United Nations (UN).

Earlier in the day, Israel Embassy in India shared a video on X, which showed Ambassador Reuven Azar and other officials performing yoga.

While sharing the video on X, Israel Embassy in India stated, "Happy International Yoga Day! Some of us came for yoga. Some came for the treats. Either way, everyone found their balance."

EAM Jaishankar performed yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Joined the Diplomatic Corps at New Delhi to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. As PM Narendra Modi highlighted, we must strive to make yoga a part of our lives, part of our families, and a part of our coming generations."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Norway's Ambassador to India, May Elin-Stener and others also performed yoga.

In a video message posted on X, May Elin-Stener extended wishes to people on International Day of Yoga.

"Happy Yoga Day from Norway to India. This is a day that celebrates health, well-being and balance. Which is your favourite asana?" May Elin-Stener posted on X.

While sharing the video message on X, she wrote, "Happy International Day of Yoga from Norway to India! Thank you, MEA India and Dr S Jaishankar for sharing this beautiful gift from India with us today."

--IANS

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