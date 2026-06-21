‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ spreads across the world celebrating International Yoga Day

London, June 22 (IANS) The Indian High Commission in London organised a yoga session at Holland Park under this year’s theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," on Sunday.

In partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Team Indian High Commission in London celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Holland Park under this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’” the High Commission wrote on X.

“Set amidst one of London’s most beautiful green spaces, the event brought together practitioners and enthusiasts to celebrate yoga’s enduring contribution to health, wellbeing and balanced living,” it added.

The Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe celebrated the 12th IDY at Victoria Falls, bringing together a vibrant community on the banks of the Zambezi, united in the spirit of harmony and wellbeing.

“Each year, the Victoria Falls community embraces the practice with even more heart. Seeing this community’s love for yoga grow alongside the mighty Zambezi is truly inspiring,” the embassy wrote on X.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking IDY 2026 under the iconic dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi, members of the diplomatic corps and around 1000 yoga enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi came together for a serene celebration of IDY, embracing this year’s theme — Yoga for Healthy Ageing.

The Embassy of India in Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), and with the support of the Astana City Akimat and Yoga Family Astana, celebrated the 12th IDY at the iconic Astana Arena. The event brought together more than 2,000 yoga enthusiasts

“The overwhelming participation reflects the growing popularity and deep resonance of yoga in Kazakhstan and highlights the strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Kazakhstan,” said the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Over 500 yoga enthusiasts, including members of the Indian community, sportspersons, students, government officials, and the diplomatic corps, came together on Sunday to celebrate yoga’s timeless message of health, harmony, and well-being in Tajikistan.

–IANS

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