Yoga enthusiasts across world gear up for IDY 2026

Abu Dhabi, June 20 (IANS) A large number of people in Abu Dhabi gathered atop Jebel Hafeet mountain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday to practice yoga ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day (IDY).

“Ambassador Deepak Mittal joined yoga enthusiasts for an energising session top the majestic Jebel Hafeet, organised by Indian Social Centre, Al Ain,” the Indian Embassy in the UAE wrote on X.

The Embassy also organised a vibrant yoga session at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, bringing the community together for wellness and harmony.

Earlier in the day, the President of Nauru, David Adeang, practised yoga along with several other yoga enthusiasts.

“Honoured by the participation of H.E. David Adeang, President of Nauru, H.E. the Deputy Speaker, senior Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, officers and staff of Government departments, and expatriates serving in Nauru from Australia, Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands and beyond,” the High Commission of India in Canberra wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in Oman, the Embassy of India, in association with the Indian Social Club, Salalah, celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian community, Omani friends, and yoga enthusiasts.

“The programme highlighted this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, underscoring the role of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, healthy lifestyles, and inner harmony,” the Embassy of India in Oman wrote on X.

Guadalajara also joined the global celebrations of IDY with an enthusiastic community gathering at Plaza de Espana, attended by the Indian Ambassador to Spain and the Mayor of Guadalajara, Ana Guarinos Lopez

According to the Indian Embassy in Spain, the event is one of the several IDY 2026 events being organised across all the Autonomous Communities and Autonomous Cities of Spain, bringing people together through the shared values of health and well-being.

The Embassy of India in Slovenia joined hands with the University of Ljubljana in hosting an event bringing together yoga enthusiasts and experts for an energizing session.

“Led by Amb Amit Narang and conducted ably by Prof. Monika, the event saw a record participation and left behind lasting memories of health and wellness,” the Embassy wrote on X.

"The strong and enthusiastic presence of students and Slovenian youth in the 12th IDY reflects the growing recognition that wellbeing is an investment for the future," it added.

–IANS

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