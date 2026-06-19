Yoga Day draws large crowd in Washington

Washington, June 19 (IANS) Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday morning as the Embassy of India marked the 12th International Day of Yoga, turning one of Washington's most iconic landmarks into a sprawling open-air yoga arena overlooking the National Mall.

Against the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, participants spread colourful yoga mats across the memorial plaza and moved through a series of breathing exercises, stretches and meditation sessions.

The crowd included members of the Indian diaspora, local residents, yoga teachers, health enthusiasts and first-time participants, many wearing commemorative T-shirts bearing the theme of this year's observance, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

Addressing the gathering, India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, highlighted yoga's journey from an ancient Indian tradition to a globally embraced practice.

"This morning at Lincoln Memorial, we are celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga," Kwatra said.

"The International Day of Yoga was declared by United Nations in 2014 through a resolution, through a UN resolution, which was supported by about 175 countries all over the world," Kwatra told IANS.

Describing yoga as part of India's civilisational heritage, the ambassador said the practice transcends borders, faiths and cultures.

"It is a celebration of ancient Indian heritage yoga, which is universally adopted and widely practised across different geographies, different societies, different beliefs, different religions," he said.

Kwatra said the annual observance provides an opportunity to reconnect with that heritage while bringing communities together.

Asked about yoga's growth in the United States, the ambassador suggested the practice had already become firmly established across American society.

"Yoga is already I mean, it is not gaining ground. It's gaining saturation pretty much," he said.

Throughout the morning, participants followed instructors through a sequence of postures and breathing exercises. Some sat cross-legged in meditation with folded hands, while others practised stretches facing the Reflecting Pool, creating a striking scene framed by Washington's best-known monuments.

Among them was Nagesh Borse, Chief Data Officer at the District of Columbia Department of Health, who said yoga had transformed his daily life.

"It has changed my life," Borse said. "It's not just exercise for the body, but mind and soul." He added that yoga was "the best gift that India has given to the world".

Heather Ferris, a Washington-based yoga teacher who trained in Nashik, Maharashtra, said yoga is often viewed differently in the United States.

"I think it is more commercialised and viewed sometimes more as physical exercise rather than the full practice," she said. Ferris added that yoga embodies "the unity of the body, mind, and spirit".

Other participants echoed similar sentiments. Amy Jirapongpisuth said yoga helped connect "soul and mind". Dilip Jhaveri, a Maryland resident who said he has practised yoga for more than six decades, noted that "yoga has been very popular in the US". Veronica Caceres, a conservationist from the Washington area, said yoga had been "fantastic" for her mental health, flexibility and overall wellbeing.

The International Day of Yoga was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 after India proposed a resolution calling for a dedicated day to recognise the ancient practice and its contribution to health and wellbeing.

--IANS

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