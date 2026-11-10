Yash poses for a cute selfie with his kids in Ravana avatar: Thank you for the love

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Basking in the success of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', Yash wished netizens a 'Happy Diwali' with an adorable selfie with his kids- daughter Ayra and son Yatharv dressed as Ravana. The 'KGF' actor was also seen mimicking the expressions of Ravana in the cute click.

The first photo in the latest social media post by Yash was a happy family picture of him with his kids and his wife, Radhika Pandit. The four of them were seen posing on the beach, with adorable smiles on their faces.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali. Thank you for the love (sic)," Yash captioned the post.

Director Nitesh Tiwari reacted to the post with three red heart emojis.

Earlier, Yash revealed how his son Yatharv was initially shocked to learn that his father would be portraying Ravana in 'Ramayana'.

“My son knows who his father is, but now that he knows the story of the Ramayana, he was shocked. He said, ‘No, you're the bad guy! How can you do that?’ I explained to him that we have to depict the full story for people to truly understand it," he recalled.

Yash stated that he had to make his son understand the larger significance of the mythological tale, and also why Lord Rama remains the ideal everyone should look up to.

“I had to sit my son down and tell him: in this story, the central figure you must look up to is Lord Rama. Everyone should walk Rama’s path. Ravana may appear grand, powerful, and imposing, but true, lasting victory in life only comes when you embody Rama's righteousness. I told him, ‘You can cheer for me as an actor in the theatre, but do not mistake the character for the ideal.'", he added.

Backed by Namit Malhotra under the banner of Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the primary instalment of the two-part series got a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

--IANS

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