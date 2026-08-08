Yash leads a dark world of chaotic relationships in 'Toxic'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The wait is finally over. The makers of Yash's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' have unveiled the enchanting trailer of the film on Saturday.

The power-packed preview has all the elements - striking visuals, jaw-dropping action, intense characters, and complicated relationships.

'Toxic' revolves around the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, accompanied by a web of relationships and rivalries. Through the trailer, we also get an insight into the character arcs of the female leads of the drama - Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

The trailer does not give out much about the storyline of the film, but communicates the basic sentiment of the world where chaos meets chaos.

Meanwhile, the primary look of 'Toxic' was shared by the makers on Yash's birthday this January.

The video showed Yash getting intimate with a woman inside a car and then gunning down a large number of men. The clip faced some massive criticism for the scene picturised at a cemetery.

Complaints were filed by a Christian body, a state women’s commission. An FIR was even filed against the makers. However, several prominent names from the industry came in support.

Originally scheduled to reach the audience in March, 'Toxic' was pushed to June, citing ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. Later in May, the film was once again delayed with no announcement of the release date.

Finally, on Father’s Day this year, the makers shared that 'Toxic' will hit the cinema halls on August 26 this year.

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, 'Toxic' will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' has been jointly backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations

'Toxic' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 August.

--IANS

pm/