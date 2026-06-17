Xiaomi’s financial slump fuels debate over China’s technology model: Report

Beijing/New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is facing mounting scrutiny after a sharp decline in its financial performance, with critics arguing that the company's struggles reflect broader challenges confronting China's technology sector amid intensifying global competition and slowing domestic demand, a report has said.

According to figures cited by market observers, Xiaomi reported revenue of 99.1 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2026, down 10.9 per cent from a year earlier, PML Daily analysis showed.

Adjusted net profit fell 43.1 per cent to 6.1 billion yuan, while the company's market valuation has also come under pressure, with its shares losing significant value from recent highs.

The company's smartphone business has been particularly affected. Revenue from smartphones reportedly declined 12.5 per cent year-on-year to 44.3 billion yuan, while global handset shipments fell 19.2 per cent to 33.8 million units.

In the Chinese market, shipments dropped sharply, increasing concerns about Xiaomi's position in an increasingly competitive domestic smartphone industry.

Industry analysts say Xiaomi's challenges come at a time when Chinese technology companies are under pressure to demonstrate original innovation and maintain growth amid tighter global supply chains, export restrictions and slowing consumer spending.

Critics have argued that some Chinese technology firms have historically relied heavily on adapting existing technologies and business models rather than developing proprietary innovations.

They contend that such strategies become increasingly difficult to sustain as competition shifts toward advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation consumer electronics.

Xiaomi's recently launched flagship products have also drawn mixed reactions. Some technology reviewers questioned whether premium-priced devices offered sufficient differentiation from lower-priced models, while social media users raised concerns about product features and performance.

The company's electric vehicle business has also faced challenges. Reports from industry observers suggest that sales momentum has slowed in recent months, even as competition intensifies in China's crowded EV market.

Consumers have also raised concerns online regarding certain vehicle functions and software performance, though the company has not publicly commented on all such allegations, the report mentioned.

China's efforts to build a self-reliant semiconductor industry remain a key focus area. Despite substantial government investment, the country continues to face challenges in reducing dependence on foreign technology in advanced chip manufacturing and equipment, the report explained.

--IANS

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