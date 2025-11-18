Cloudflare outage hits X and several digital platforms globally, including India

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Thousands of users of X, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform, faced service disruption across India and globally on Tuesday, along with other websites which rely on Cloudflare’s internet infrastructure to stay online.

Around 5:20 pm, over ten thousand users reported the outage, demonstrating the extent of the disruption, according to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms. Users are facing issues related to feed, website, log in and server connection issues account for the majority of the issues.

Cloudflare confirmed in its initial update that it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers”, though it did not share a cause or a timeline for a fix.

Some pages loaded on refresh, but most users continued to see an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network”, asking them to try again later.

The outage tracking portal Down Detector also struggled to load because it also relies on Cloudflare.

Earlier in May this year, the social media platform suffered an outage globally, including in India, as users were unable to load new posts and were unable to log in. According to Downdetector, thousands of users struggled to access X's webpages, as well as had issues with the app and login page.

While 41 per cent of users said they were unable to log in, the same number of users reported problems with the X app and 18 per cent with the website. The company had yet to reveal the reason behind the outage -- the second within 24 hours.

Several users in India tried to use the website but were unable to access it. According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with the microblogging platform.

--IANS

aps/na