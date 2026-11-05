Write letter to PM Modi, will convene special session for SIR discussion: HM Shah on Rahul’s debate dare (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), over his recent challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate, asking him to write a letter for the same, rather than engage in diversionary tactics.

Addressing the gathering at ‘Save democracy, remove anarchy’ in Haryana’s Karnal, HM Shah said, “I want to challenge Rahul ji directly. You challenge PM Narendra Modi to a discussion? If you want a discussion, simply write a letter to PM Modi. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise.”

Puncturing Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition’s claims over ‘vote chori’ and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Amit Shah said that the voter revision exercise began only in 2025, but their losing streak has remained unabated ever since the BJP came to power in 2014.

He said that the manufactured controversy over SIR was nothing but an excuse by Rahul and his INDIA bloc allies to disown electoral defeats. “Rahul Baba knows that he is going to lose, which is why he blames the Election Commission and the SIR exercise for his defeats,” HM Shah said.

The Home Minister said the country's people have elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, but the Opposition, instead of accepting defeats under Rahul’s leadership, keeps harping on ‘lies and canards’.

Accusing the main opposition party of spreading anarchy on the streets, he said, "You don’t allow the Parliament to function, and rather than engaging in discussions on issues of national importance, you prefer to disrupt and boycott the session."

“Creating disruptions and boycotting proceedings in Parliament have become part of the Congress party's culture. You do not allow Parliament to function and then gather crowds on the streets to spread anarchy. Do you really think that an 80-year-old democracy will fall for your tactics? Rahul Gandhi, remember, we are people who have come from the streets," he stated.

He also asked the Opposition to refrain from the ‘anarchist mindset’ and start debate on burning issues rather than swarming the roads to spread chaos.

The Home Minister informed that the rally was the final day of the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally organised by the BJP, as a countermeasure rally to Congress’ ‘vote chori’ march.

Amit Shah said that the BJP’s campaign has drawn a massive turnout of people during its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta hatao', and contrasted it with the INDIA bloc’s much-publicised Ramlila Maidan rally, which many dubbed as ‘flopshow’.

Making mention of ‘half-empty’ ground during the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi’s Ramlila ground, Amit Shah said that the shallow turnout was itself reflective of the fact that people are not falling for their gimmicks.

He also pointed to the dismal performance of the Congress party under Rahul’s watch over two decades, highlighting that the party was on a constant decline under his leadership.

“In 2007, when Rahul Gandhi became the Congress Party's General Secretary, they had 1200 MLAs. When he became Vice President, that number dropped to 900 MLAs. When he became President, the number of MLAs fell further from 900 to 700,” HM Shah said.

--IANS

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