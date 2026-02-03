WPL 2026: RCB did a great job in organising short break in Goa ahead of final, says Radha Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Radha Yadav credited the franchise's management for organising a short break in Goa that allowed the squad to mentally recharge ahead of 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) final, to be held in Vadodara on Thursday.

"We would like to give a lot of thanks to the RCB management because we got a very good off for two or three days because sometimes there is a lot of cricket and there are a lot of things that come to mind. It's better that you take some time off.

“So the RCB management did a great job in organising this break and everyone was happy. Now we are very fresh and recharged. Today is our practice, so we are very excited for the finals," Radha told IANS in a select virtual interaction on Tuesday.

She also highlighted her strong bonding with overseas players in the RCB camp. “In terms of overseas players, I think all of them have gelled up well with us. We also drink coffee with them. We have a lot of fun on the field, off the field, whenever we get time,” said Radha.

It’s the first time Radha has been in RCB after spending three seasons with Delhi Capitals, and has amassed 102 runs with the bat while picking two wickets. Radha noted that RCB's supportive atmosphere and encouraging support staff made her integration into the set-up seamless.

“Actually, the team's atmosphere was very good from the start when I joined the team. It was very easy to come into the team because our staff has been very welcoming. They kept us in touch and informed us about the areas we needed to work on. It was very easy for us and made for a very good atmosphere.”

“Personally, it helps me a lot. Intensity and mindset is very good. You always have to be focused on A game here. It helps a lot in international games. As a team, you grow a lot tactically. Conditions are not in your favour as a bowler. You learn a lot from this and then see to it how you can do all those stuff in international cricket.

“Our staff is very good and have played a lot of cricket. They give us a lot of inputs. We learn a lot from them. They ease us out and just tell us to go and play. WPL helps us a lot when playing international cricket,” she elaborated.

One of the tournament's talking points was Radha’s batting promotion to number five, which bore fruit spectacularly when she smashed 66 against Gujarat Giants. It didn’t come as a surprise considering Radha has been a useful batter in domestic cricket.

“I play according to the team's decision. Our head coach Malo told me after the auction that if such a situation arises, I will bat up the order. I prepare accordingly and they have seen my game closely and know I can play in such a situation. Their conversation was clear - if it goes well, I will play the finishing role.

“Everything, like when I will bowl, bat, and what position I will field, everything was clear. It helped me a lot as when there is clarity, everyone can see the performance. The credit goes to our staff,” she added.

After the WPL 2026 final is over, Radha will captain India A in the upcoming Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Bangkok from February 13-22. She said transparency and clear communication would be her leadership hallmarks, citing the time she captained India A in last year’s multi-format tour of Australia.

“I think when I went to India A side as a captain last year, our staff, the conversation was very clear with Apurva (Desai, head coach) sir and Nooshin (Al Khadeer, bowling coach) di. I always do well when everything is transparent and clear. The players in my team, I like to have clear information or communication about and with them.

“I would like to say that I have that transparency in whatever I want to do and be supportive. I know, as a captain, if I am going on a tour, I should know what my players have and where I can use them. I focus more on that this is a certain situation and which player would be used, either as a bowler or batter and that's it,” she concluded.

--IANS

nr/