World record in the making: Over 1.1 crore postcards sent to PM Modi from Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (IANS) In a grand celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday year, Ahmedabad’s iconic Riverfront became the centre of attention as it hosted a unique initiative during “Vikas Week” (Development Week).

Marking this special occasion, over 75,000 postcards were used to create a symbolic 75 lakh-shaped replica, reflecting both national pride and gratitude towards the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The initiative wasn’t just symbolic — it aimed to make history. The Guinness World Records team was present on-site to validate the massive display and ongoing participation, setting the stage for a potential world record in public expression of gratitude.

According to Mitesh Pandya, Registrar of the Cooperative Societies, the idea behind the initiative was to allow citizens, especially those directly impacted by various government schemes, to express their appreciation.

“From September 17 onwards, cooperative societies across Gujarat issued directives encouraging people who have benefited from GST reductions, the Swadeshi movement, and other government-led development schemes to write postcards to Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

The response has been overwhelming. As of now, more than 1 crore 11 lakh (11.1 million) individuals across Gujarat have sent handwritten postcards to PM Modi, expressing their heartfelt thanks. These postcards are not only messages of support but also testimonies to how government initiatives have positively impacted daily lives — from tax relief and infrastructure to job creation and promotion of indigenous products.

The event at the Riverfront was designed to visually represent the scale of participation, with tens of thousands of postcards forming a large-scale design visible from afar.

Organisers say this is just the beginning, as postcard collection and public engagement continue throughout the week.

The Guinness team is currently in the process of verifying the submissions and displaying them to register it as a world record for the largest number of handwritten postcards sent to a head of state.

As Gujarat leads the way in celebrating development and leadership, “Vikas Week” stands as a glowing tribute to a decade of transformative governance.

--IANS

brt/dan