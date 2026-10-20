World Bank unveils first digital strategy

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) The World Bank Group has launched its first comprehensive digital strategy, placing artificial intelligence, affordable internet access and job creation at the centre of its development agenda as 1.2 billion young people prepare to enter the workforce in developing countries over the next 10 to 15 years.

Announced in Seoul on Tuesday, the strategy brings together the institution's public and private sector capabilities to help developing economies expand digital connectivity, improve access to technology and create employment opportunities.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said the initiative would focus on practical applications of technology, particularly affordable artificial intelligence tools that can improve productivity and public services.

"Digital technology can help countries create jobs and make scarce resources go further. Realizing that potential requires a comprehensive approach—from reliable connectivity and affordable devices to digital skills and useful services," Banga said.

"Our first digital strategy brings these pieces together, helping countries build the foundations to benefit from today's digital tools and the promise of small AI—AI for the people," he added.

The announcement comes against a widening employment challenge across developing economies.

According to the World Bank, approximately 1.2 billion young people will reach working age over the next 10 to 15 years, while their economies are projected to generate only about 420 million jobs.

The strategy identifies digital technology as a means of improving productivity and expanding employment in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and manufacturing.

The strategy has four priorities: expanding reliable connectivity, making digital devices and data affordable, strengthening digital services and skills, and preparing developing economies to benefit from artificial intelligence.

The World Bank said more than two billion people remained offline globally in 2025.

Only 23 per cent of people in low-income countries used the internet, compared with 94 per cent in high-income economies.

The bank noted that many people live within mobile network coverage but cannot afford smartphones or data services. Others lack the skills needed to use digital platforms effectively.

Under the strategy, the institution will support investments in international cables, national broadband networks and local connectivity infrastructure serving homes, businesses, schools and healthcare facilities.

It will also work with manufacturers, mobile operators and financial institutions to reduce the cost of entry-level smartphones and broadband services.

Another priority involves strengthening digital identification, payment systems and secure information-sharing platforms to improve access to government and commercial services.

The World Bank also announced an AI Infrastructure and Readiness Initiative aimed at helping emerging economies obtain affordable computing capacity.

The initiative proposes shared, pay-as-you-go access to specialised graphics processing units, or GPUs, used to develop and operate artificial intelligence applications.

The bank said this approach could provide an alternative to building expensive standalone national data centres. Its initial focus will be Africa and Latin America.

A central feature of the strategy is the promotion of "small AI", referring to artificial intelligence tools adapted to specific tasks and local conditions.

Such applications could help farmers identify crop diseases, enable health workers to improve patient care and assist small businesses in managing inventories.

The World Bank said privacy protection, cybersecurity and safeguards against fraud would remain essential components of its digital development programmes.

The new strategy will combine the institution's financing, policy advice, private investment and guarantees to support country-specific priorities. The announcement did not specify a separate funding allocation for India.

The World Bank Group operates in more than 100 countries, providing financing, technical assistance and policy advice to support economic development and poverty reduction. Under Banga, who became president in June 2023, the institution has increasingly emphasised employment generation and private capital mobilisation.

--IANS

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