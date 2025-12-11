Working to have more Italy in India, more India in Italy: Antonio Tajani

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani stated on Thursday that he discussed in detail the strategic and future common action to increase India-Italy bilateral cooperation during his meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. He expressed optimism that the two sides will continue to keep working to have more Italy in India and more India in Italy.

The visiting leader's statement came a day after his meeting with EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi. In a post shared on X, Tajani wrote, "In Delhi I had a great meeting with my friend Dr S Jaishankar. We shared a strategic and future common action to increase our bilateral cooperation. Let’s keep working together to have more Italy in India and more India in Italy!"

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Tajani reviewed progress under the political, defence, tech and innovation, maritime, mobility, space, trade and investment sectors outlined under Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. The two ministers also spoke on regional, global and multilateral developments.

"Pleasure to meet DPM & FM Antonio Tajani of Italy today evening in New Delhi. Reviewed progress under the political, defence, tech and innovation, maritime, mobility, space, trade and investment domains outlined under our Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. Also appreciated joint efforts to counter terror-financing. Dwelt on our cooperation with the EU, other regional, global and multilateral developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Tajani met Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, in Mumbai on Thursday. After their meeting, Sadhguru noted that India and Italy have shared a "long and deep friendship" dating back two millenia and expressed happiness on seeing the two nations striving to keep this bond alive.

"Italy and Bharat have shared a long and deep friendship dating back two millennia and it is most wonderful that both nations are striving to keep this bond alive and thriving. Our dear friend Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has high regard and appreciation for Bharat’s rich civilizational heritage. Una Serata Italiana is a fantastic platform to strengthen our political and cultural ties. We deeply appreciate the warmth and hospitality of H.E. Ambassador Antonio Enrico Bartoli and the Italian Embassy. Best wishes & warm regards," Sadhguru posted on X.

Tajani also visited the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold talks with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Mumbai before wrapping up his India visit.

On Wednesday, Tajani called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and noted that the two countries are strategic partners, bound by a "growing and solid friendship."

Following their meeting, Tajani, in a post on X, wrote, "In New Delhi, I had a very friendly meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italy and India are countries bound by a growing and solid friendship, mutually strategic partners. The goal is to have more India in Italy and more Italy in India, also through the IMEC corridor that links our two countries through Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With our Governments, we will strengthen the commitment to achieve peace in Ukraine and in the Middle East."

The Italian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India, marking his second trip to the country this year aimed at deepening the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

--IANS

akl/as