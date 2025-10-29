Working closely with Thailand to repatriate Indians fleeing from Myanmar scam-centres: MEA

Bangkok/New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) India on Wednesday said that it is working closely with the authorities in Thailand for early repatriation of Indian nationals who have been detained in the country after crossing over from Myanmar over the past few days.

"We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries regarding the issue.

Earlier in the day, Nagesh Singh, the Ambassador of India to Thailand, met with Pol. Lt. Gen.Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau of Royal Thai Police, discussing early repatriation of Indians who have recently crossed over from scam-centres in Myawaddy, Myanmar to Mae Sot in Thailand.

Reports indicated that around 500 Indian nationals have fled Myanmar and crossed into Thailand after an escalating security situation in southeastern Myanmar.

The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various South East Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers.

These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border, the MEA has emphasised earlier.

Dozens of Indian nationals have been victims of Myawaddy scam compounds and repatriated earlier through Mae Sot in the Myanmar-Thailand border region.

In April, during his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the support extended by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the Myanmar–Thailand border.

Both sides had also agreed on the need to cooperate in addressing insurgent activities, transnational crimes, and human trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.

--IANS

/as