Work transcends all boundaries, says Assam Padma Shri awardee Nuruddin Ahmed

Guwahati, Jan 26 (IANS) Emphasising that dedication to work transcends all religious and social boundaries, Padma Shri awardee Nuruddin Ahmed on Monday said that commitment and hard work have been the guiding principles of his life, as he reacted to being conferred with one of the country’s highest civilian honours on the 77th Republic Day.

Nuruddin Ahmed played a pivotal role in reviving Assamese theatre and has brought national and state events to life, sustaining Assamese culture despite limited resources.

Speaking to the media here, Ahmed said he felt deeply humbled by the recognition and expressed gratitude to the Assam government, his family and his associates for standing by him throughout his journey. He said that for him, work has always been paramount and that sincere effort ultimately brings its own rewards.

Highlighting the collective effort behind his success, Ahmed said his two sons and a team of around 40 workers played a crucial role in his achievements. He also pointed to his family as a living example of India’s unity in diversity. His wife, Junu Rajkhowa, is Hindu, while his children are married into families from different cultural backgrounds, including Manipuri, Tamil and Ahom communities.

According to Ahmed, love, mutual respect and dedication matter far more than any social or religious divisions.

On the eve of Republic Day, five distinguished personalities from Assam were conferred with the Padma Shri Award, with Ahmed being among them, bringing laurels to Assam. His honour has been widely welcomed in the state as recognition of inclusive values and sustained contribution through hard work.

Ahmed’s wife, Junu Rajkhowa, also shared her happiness, saying she felt blessed that her husband’s years of perseverance had finally received national recognition. She remarked that sincere effort always yields meaningful results.

Their daughter, JN Tulika, expressed pride and gratitude, thanking the people of Assam and the Government of India for the honour. She said her father always believed that work itself is the highest form of worship and that dedication in any field not only helps individuals but also contributes positively to society.

She added that this philosophy is what makes him deserving of the Padma Shri.

With Nuruddin Ahmed’s recognition, Assam once again shines on the national stage, reflecting a spirit of unity, inclusiveness and unwavering commitment to work.

