Wood gives Forest first-leg advantage in Europa League SF

Nottinghamshire, May 1 (IANS) Chris Wood’s 200th career goal was enough for Nottingham Forest to take a 1-0 lead into the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg.

After a cautious start, Forest began to make the better chances as Morgan Gibbs-White put one header wide and another on to the roof of the net, Elliot Anderson also firing over.

Although Villa responded with a smart curling effort from Morgan Rogers that needed Stefan Ortega's intervention to stop it from sneaking inside the far post, the hosts continued to press and Emiliano Martínez had to react swiftly to keep out an Igor Jesus attempt on the line.

After the restart, Ortega also showed sharp reactions as he saved from Ollie Watkins at point-blank range after good build-up play involving John McGinn and Rogers.

But then, as the match moved into the closing stages, Forest claimed the winner. Omari Hutchinson managed to keep the ball in play and Lucas Digne, with his arms up in the air, handled to concede a penalty. Up stepped Wood, whose emphatic finish gives his side a narrow advantage to take into next week's return.

"It's one leg of a two-leg tie. It's nice to have the advantage but we know going to Villa Park it's going to be a tough game. They're good at their place. We did the job here at home and hopefully we can take it into next week," Wood said after the match.

Vitor Pereira, Nottingham Forest head coach added , "They're a very tough team but we competed with them. It was a good game. I have the honour and the privilege to be the manager of these boys; they are fantastic. Their spirit, four managers in a season and finishing at this level and competing together – it makes it an honour for me."

Next Thursday’s second leg in Birmingham will decide which club will progress to the final later in

May.

--IANS

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