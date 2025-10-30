Women’s World Cup: Very special day and I'm so glad we won in the end, says Wolvaardt

Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said her record-breaking century in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal win over England was very special, as her childhood dream got fulfilled. Laura’s masterful 169 off 143 balls – her tenth ODI ton laced with 20 fours and four sixes - powered South Africa to a commanding 125-run win over England at the ACA Stadium, and booked a place in their first-ever 50-over World Cup final.

“It still feels a bit unreal. I think that's sort of the thing that you dream about as a kid, scoring 100 in a World Cup, knockout game as well. Very special day and I'm so glad we won in the end,” she said at the conclusion of the game.

Reflecting on her 116-run opening stand with Tazmin Brits, Laura said, “We knew the start would be crucial. I think Taz (Brits) and I have been really strong at the top of the order, and we've done well at the top. We've sort of picked up the rest of the line-up, so really happy we were able to get that partnership up front.”

She admitted to being focused on anchoring the innings through the middle overs before launching into a late assault. “We did end up in front quite early. It was a decent wicket, so we just wanted to keep going. Really nice that we got to a big score because it was a pretty flat wicket out there. I think in the back of my mind, I know I had better shots, but I was really just wanting to get to the 40th over.”

“I think that was really my goal today, to sort of hold things together and get to the 40th to let Nadine, Annerie, and Chloe really work for those last 10. I thought, while I'm there, I might as well try and swing. So, happy to go a few of those leg side boundaries. Maybe needed a bit earlier.”

Asked to rank her innings in a list of her best international knocks, Laura didn’t hesitate in saying it would stand at the top of the list. “Probably has to be the top, I think, just the context of the game, World Cup semi-final. Winning the game against a very strong side, a very strong bowling attack. So, I think it's right up there.”

The win was especially sweet given South Africa’s past heartbreaks against England in the 2017 and 2022 World Cup semis. “Very special. Everyone is really excited. Having lost to this opposition in two previous editions in the semis, it really hurt the group. Really pleased to get the win tonight.”

She acknowledged that memories of their 69 all-out earlier in the tournament did linger. “It did a little bit. Same opposition, same venue, your mind automatically goes back to your game. Losing the toss was not the worst thing in the world. Would have bowled first, but worked out pretty alright. Not sure it was enough runs, really happy the way our bowlers bowled.”

Laura also praised Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance – 42 with the bat and taking an outstanding 5-20. “It was a game of partnerships. Taz and I started really well. Then we lost a couple of quick wickets. Kappie was amazing, taking the pressure off me. They (England) were 1-3, definitely did not expect that. Kappie was phenomenal. Amazing to see her bowling like that. What she offers with the bat, she is like a two-in-one player, and that is amazing.”

Looking ahead to the final in Navi Mumbai on November 2, Laura said the team would savour this day before preparing for the title clash. “Very special. The way this tournament is played out is a very fair way. We have played some really good cricket, and I am proud of the group. That will be an amazing game either way. If it is India with that crowd or world champions Australia. We will celebrate tonight and then go to the drawing board.”

–IANS

