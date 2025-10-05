October 05, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Women's WC: India maintain 'No handshake' stance in the match against Pakistan

Women's WC: India maintain 'No handshake' stance in the match against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 5 (IANS) As India and Pakistan once again faced each other on the cricket field, this time during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur upheld the 'no handshake' policy in the group stage fixture against their arch-rivals here at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

At the toss, neither India's captain, Harmanpreet, nor Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, took the initiative to exchange the customary pleasantries. After Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against India, the two captains gave their respective interviews and then headed towards their dressing rooms.

This continues from the no-handshake protocol initiated by the Indian men's team during the recently concluded Men's Asia Cup 2025, where the Indian team did not shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts in all three matches of the tournament and then refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

India's decision was made amid deteriorating political relations with Pakistan, particularly following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The two teams faced each other three times in the tournament, including the final, but never shook hands.

Ahead of the Women's World Cup match, the two teams have contrasting results from their opening outings at the tournament. While India enter the game after a victory against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Pakistan still seek their first points following a loss to Bangladesh in their opening fixture.

Both teams have played eleven times against each other in this format, with India emerging victorious on all occasions. The Harmanpreet-led side will be looking to extend their head-to-head record by winning Sunday's match.

Both teams have made one change to their playing XI from their previous outing. While pacer Renuka Singh Thakur comes in for Amanjot Kaur in India's lineup, Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail for Pakistan.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision, says Harbhajan Singh

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on World Teachers' Day. Photo credit: SAI

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day