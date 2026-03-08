March 08, 2026 6:47 PM हिंदी

Women’s empowerment key to self-reliant society: Yogi Adityanath on Women’s Day



Lucknow, March 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that empowering women is essential for building a self-reliant society.

Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, Adityanath, referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that no society can become self-reliant or truly empowered by ignoring half of its population.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly says that a society cannot move forward by neglecting half of its population," he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives for women, he recalled that after assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme to promote the protection and education of girls across the country.

The Chief Minister added that several other initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, were introduced to strengthen women’s empowerment and welfare. Due to such programmes, he said, daughters across the country are steadily moving forward on the path of self-reliance.

Adityanath also noted that in the coming years, women will have greater representation in governance. "Soon, daughters and sisters will be elected to 33 per cent of the seats in state assemblies and Parliament, a provision that has already been ensured by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

About women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that the state government has taken concrete steps to ensure a secure environment for girls and women.

"When I travel across Uttar Pradesh, I see daughters going to school without fear or hesitation. Ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the government," he said.

To address elements that previously posed a threat to women’s safety, the government provided 20 per cent reservation for women in the Uttar Pradesh Police and carried out large-scale recruitment, he added.

Recalling past figures, the Chief Minister said that from 1947 to 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Police had only around 10,000 women personnel. "However, since 2017, that number has increased to more than 44,000," he said, calling it a significant step towards strengthening both women’s empowerment and security in the state.

--IANS

sn/vd

