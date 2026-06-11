With eye on Turkey, India expanding its defence footprint in Eastern Mediterranean: Report

Athens, June 10 (IANS) India's readiness to export advanced defence equipment to Turkey’s rivals is largely viewed as a "counterbalance" to Ankara’s sustained military and diplomatic support for Pakistan on global platforms, a report has stated.

A report in 'Greek City Times' citing Turkish defence analyst Ardan Zenturk stated that Greece’s prospective acquisition of the Indian supersonic BrahMos missile could significantly shift the military balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

It added that Turkish media and defence circles voiced concern over an emerging multi-billion-dollar strategic defence partnership taking shape between India, Greece, and Cyprus.

"The BrahMos missile, capable of speeds between Mach 2.8 and 3.0, flies at extremely low altitudes — skimming as low as 10 metres above the sea surface. Analysts like Zenturk argue this capability could blind or overwhelm Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence systems," the report detailed.

"For Greece and Cyprus, land-based coastal BrahMos batteries represent a highly economical solution compared to building large surface fleets. At an estimated $3.5 million per missile, a limited number of well-positioned launchers could create a potent anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) shield, putting Turkey's larger navy at a significant disadvantage," it added.

According to the report, concerns are not limited to the BrahMos missile, with Turkey also closely monitoring India's development of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM), which could pose a threat to critical infrastructure on the Turkish mainland from the Aegean islands.

As direct weapons transfers to Greece could trigger diplomatic and legal complications within NATO, Turkish intelligence reportedly believes Cyprus may be used as an indirect conduit.

“New Delhi and Nicosia recently upgraded relations to a strategic partnership and signed a five-year defence cooperation roadmap. Cyprus is also exploring a €1.2 billion defence procurement package under the EU’s SAFE programme, which includes interest in Indian cruise missiles and kamikaze drones," the report mentioned.

It noted that while no official sales agreement has been announced by New Delhi or Athens, the BrahMos missile’s psychological and tactical deterrent effect has already compelled Ankara to reconsider its security posture.

Last month, a report stated that as India advances on its path to becoming a major arms exporter, the BrahMos missile stands out as a symbol of its growing defence strength. It stressed that expanding expertise in missile manufacture and the increasing outreach, especially in the Global South, are strengthening India’s "Defence Atmanirbharta", while elevating its position on the global stage.

According to a report in 'India Narrative', defence exports have emerged as a key foreign policy tool of India as the country seeks to establish itself as a major global player while strengthening its diplomatic influence and global partnerships.

--IANS

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