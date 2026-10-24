‘Wings Over Ganges’ returns to Varanasi today; IAF aerial spectacle to continue on Oct 25

Varanasi, Oct 24 (IANS) The skies above Namo Ghat in Varanasi are set to witness another spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday, with the much-anticipated ‘Wings Over Ganges’ air show scheduled to continue on October 25.

The Indian Air Force’s Central Air Command announced the two-day programme in a post on its official X handle, inviting people to witness the precision, power and professionalism of its air warriors against the backdrop of the Ganga.

“Wings Over Ganges — The spectacle continues!” the Central Air Command said, describing the event as a magnificent confluence of India’s rich cultural heritage, national pride and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force. The announcement offers another opportunity for spectators who missed the aerial display held on October 22 to witness the spectacle on October 24 and 25.

The air show, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, is showcasing the force’s operational capabilities, technological strength and exceptional flying skills. The programme features synchronised aerial formations and high-speed manoeuvres designed to demonstrate the precision and combat readiness of the country’s air warriors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the October 25 programme at Namo Ghat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to be present, according to reports on the event. The anticipated high-profile attendance has prompted extensive preparations by the state administration and security agencies.

Authorities have put comprehensive security, traffic management, medical emergency and crowd-control arrangements in place to manage the expected influx of spectators.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said around 11,900 police personnel have been deployed for the event. Personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), bomb disposal squads and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) are also being deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Earlier, on October 14, CM Yogi visited Namo Ghat to review preparations for the air show and the Prime Minister’s proposed visit. During the on-site inspection, the Police Commissioner, District Magistrate and Army officials briefed him on the arrangements with the help of project maps.

The Chief Minister examined the proposed facilities and issued instructions to ensure robust security, effective crowd management and smooth logistical coordination. He also directed officials to strengthen arrangements at other major ghats along the Ganga.

With the aerial spectacle continuing on Saturday and the final scheduled display set for Sunday, October 25, Varanasi is preparing for a weekend that combines military aviation, national pride and the city’s cultural landscape.

--IANS

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