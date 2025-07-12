Wimbledon 2025: Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Alcaraz in final

London, July 12 (IANS) The Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will see a much-anticipated clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars in tennis, at the Centre Court at the All England Club here on Sunday. They are the top two players in the ATP Rankings and will face each other on Sunday in their second consecutive Grand Slam final.

Both players have dominated the tennis world over the past two years. Alcaraz and Sinner have won seven of the last eight Grand Slam titles. In 2025 alone, they have split the three majors so far. Despite their success, both players have said that it is too early to compare their achievements with those of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz leads their head-to-head record 8-4 and has won the last five meetings, including a five-set win in the French Open final last month. Alcaraz, 22, has won 24 matches in a row and 33 of his last 34.

He is the defending Wimbledon champion and is aiming to win his second title at the All England Club. He has dropped five sets on his way to the final but has shown his usual fighting spirit.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to take a lot of things from the French Open final, that he's going to be better," said the Spaniard, who called Sinner "a huge champion".

"He's going to be better physically, he's going to be better mentally," Alcaraz continued. "He's going to be prepared on Sunday to give his 100 per cent. I'm not thinking I have an advantage mentally on Sunday because of that match."

Jannik Sinner, 23, is the current World No. 1. He has played solid tennis throughout the tournament, winning five of his six matches in straight sets. He beat Novak Djokovic in the semifinal in straight sets. Sinner had a scare in the fourth round but has looked comfortable otherwise. He will keep the No. 1 ranking no matter what happens in the final.

Both players have different styles. Alcaraz uses a variety, including drop shots, slices, and net approaches. Sinner is more consistent from the baseline and plays with depth and power. They played once before at Wimbledon in 2022, with Sinner winning in four sets. However, both players believe they have improved a lot since then.

Experts are divided. Beaten semifinalist Novak Djokovic said Alcaraz might have a slight edge because of his experience at Wimbledon and current form, but also praised Sinner’s strong performance this year. American player Taylor Fritz said Alcaraz is harder to predict, while Sinner is very consistent.

"I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he's won here and the way he's playing and the confidence he has right now," said Djokovic, whose example both players hope to follow over the next decade-plus. "But it's just a slight advantage, because Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well. I think it's going to be, again, a very close matchup like we had in Paris."

