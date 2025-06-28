Will probe any foul play in Shefali Jariwala’s death: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam (IANS Exclusive)

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, assured on Saturday that authorities will thoroughly investigate all angles, including any possibility of foul play, in the sudden death of 42-year-old actress Shefali Jariwala.

“The police have gathered information, and the investigation is ongoing. If there is any foul play or if any complaint is received, we will definitely examine that angle and conduct a thorough inquiry. We cannot speculate at this stage, but if there is any doubt, action will be taken,” Kadam told IANS.

On the evening of June 27, Shefali Jariwala reportedly collapsed at her home. Her husband rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The news has shocked her fans and industry colleagues, who remember her for her iconic appearance in the music video "Kaanta Laga" and her vibrant presence on reality TV and social media in recent years.

While initial reports have suggested that Jariwala may have suffered a heart attack, no official confirmation has been released by her family, the hospital, or the police, leaving the exact cause of death unverified.

Yogesh Kadam further reacted to the ongoing controversy over the Maharashtra government’s decision to make Hindi compulsory from Class 1 to Class 5 under the National Education Policy’s three-language formula. The move has drawn sharp criticism from political rivals, with cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray uniting to oppose it, accusing the government of sidelining Marathi.

Responding to their criticism, Kadam said, “We have not made Hindi compulsory, but those opposing it are simply doing politics. They know they’ve lost their grip on Maharashtra but want to retain their Mumbai vote bank. That’s why they’re trying to show they’re championing Marathi interests. But people can see through this. In the coming elections, voters will stand with Eknath Shinde.”

When asked whether the “Thackeray brand” has lost its influence, Kadam added, “It’s almost over. They fought 100 seats but won only 20 MLAs. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde’s faction contested 80 seats and won 61. The verdict is clear. In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are just six months away. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders see defeat coming, which is why they’re making an issue over the Marathi language issue. I want to clarify, Hindi will not be given undue priority. We’ve been transparent about it from the start,” he concluded.

