Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday asserted that the party would not accept seats it considers unviable amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that his party would contest only those constituencies where it believes it has a realistic chance of winning.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said: "We will not accept unviable seats. If you offer us seats that we cannot win, we will not take them. If you believe you can win those seats, contest them yourself. Why should we contest them? We want to fight only on seats where we can deliver results. No one understands our organisation, leaders and party better than we do. It is our party, not yours, that has the right to assess our winning prospects. You have the right to decide for your own party, so do that."

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's reported offer of 26 Assembly seats to the Congress, Masood said the decision on accepting or rejecting the proposal would rest entirely with his party.

"That is their decision. Our party will take its own decision on what to do and what not to do, and what role we can play in it," he said.

Expressing his displeasure over the reported offer, the Congress MP also rejected the suggestion that the seats were being offered as a favour to his party.

"Have you given us 26 seats as charity? Are we begging you for them? Keep your 26 seats to yourself. We are not begging you for anything," he told IANS.

Masood's remarks come amid ongoing discussions between the two Opposition parties over a possible alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party has also released its first list of five candidates while seat-sharing negotiations are still underway.

On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's proposed visit to Lucknow, Masood said preparations were in progress, and the party would follow the directions of its leadership.

"He has a programme, and preparations are underway for it. Whatever the party directs or instructs, we will follow," he said.

Dismissing reports that the Congress might explore an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if negotiations with the Samajwadi Party fail, Masood termed the speculation baseless.

"I don't know why such baseless speculation is being made. There is no question of such a possibility, even remotely, so I don't understand why it is being raised," he said.

Asked whether the Congress and Samajwadi Party would eventually reach an agreement on seat-sharing, Masood said the final decision would depend on the party's senior leadership.

"I don't know yet. Rahul Gandhi will hold talks, and we will see what happens. We will follow whatever Rahul Gandhi decides," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to reports that the Samajwadi Party was preparing to launch its manifesto without the participation of the Congress's top leadership, Masood said it was the regional party's decision.

"That is how it is usually done, but this is the Samajwadi Party's decision. They are doing it this way. What can I say about it?" he added.

--IANS

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