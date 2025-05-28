Why Tamannaah Bhatia took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) It seems like actress Tamannaah Bhatia has taken an indirect jibe at cricketer Virat Kohli following his accidental like on Avneet Kaur’s picture.

The subtle dig has caught the attention of netizens and sparked conversations across social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bhatia, on Wednesday, posted a video of herself and wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do (sic)." In the video, the actress is seen making a weird expression as she records herself.

Interestingly, Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent subtle jab comes just weeks after Virat Kohli found himself amidst a whirlwind of online discussion. The cricketer’s official Instagram account accidentally liked a fan page photo of actress Avneet Kaur, sparking a flurry of jokes and speculation on social media. In response, Kohli took to his Instagram stories to clear the air, explaining that the like was an unintended result of the app’s algorithm. He clarified, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Bhatia’s recent post could also suggest that she hadn’t intended to like the reel featuring Deepika Padukone, which highlighted issues such as the gender pay gap, unprofessional work environments, and misogyny that women routinely face.

Amid the controversy surrounding Deepika and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the movie ‘Spirit,’ Tamannaah liked a powerful Instagram reel. However, shortly after her ‘like’ gained attention online, Tamannaah took to Instagram stories to seemingly clarify that the interaction was unintentional, emphasizing how accidental social media actions can sometimes be misunderstood.

On the professional front, the actress was most recently seen in “Odela 2,” a supernatural thriller in which she portrayed Shiva Shakthi, a sadhvi fighting against dark forces in a village guarded by the deity Odela Mallanna Swamy.

--IANS

ps/