Why Modi govt doesn't talk about per capita income: Pawan Khera on India becoming 4th largest economy

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) As NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam shared that India has become the fourth-largest economy, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday raised questions as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government does not want to talk about the per capita income of the country, and "keep playing with numbers".

Talking to IANS, Khera targeted PM Modi-led government, and said: "You can play with the numbers. But unemployment has breached the 45-year record. There is a huge disparity between the rich and the poor. The middle class is fighting it out to pay EMIs. MSME and the unorganised economy have been shattered. Just by counting the wealth of five to six rich people, finding the numbers is incorrect."

Lauding the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and hitting out at the Central government for "weak leadership", Khera said: "Was pained to hear when US President Donald Trump announced that ceasefire understanding was brokered between India and Pakistan."

Elaborating further, the Congress leader said: "The world has seen the might of the Indian armed forces. But it has also seen the weak leadership of PM Modi. How was the ceasefire understanding achieved? How Trump suddenly announced a ceasefire understanding, threatening to halt trade?"

Slamming PM Modi-led government for taking "all the credit" for defence advancements, Khera said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the country has achieved many things based on that."

Drawing an analogy, he said: "Had our great-grandfather not built the ground floor, how could the fifth storey have been built? Now, if they claim to have done everything on their own, people will mock them."

Stepping up the attack, Khera shared, "On April 22, the day the Pahalgam terror attack happened, the Congress issued a statement extending support to the government. After that, two all-party meetings were held, and the Congress repeated its stance, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped them. It is the ruling party's responsibility to maintain political unity in the country. But PM Modi has missed it."

