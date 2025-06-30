June 30, 2025 3:09 PM हिंदी

Why Krystle D’Souza calls Karisma Kapoor the ultimate icon of the ’90s

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Popular TV actress Krystle D’Souza, who recently featured in the series “First Copy,” revealed why she believes Karisma Kapoor is the ultimate icon of the ’90s.

D’Souza portrayed Mona, a former film star grappling with the hidden struggles that come with fame and the shadows of her past in the limelight. The ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress shared that the show’s nostalgic, retro setting deeply resonated with her, particularly when it came to the vintage fashion and style.

Krystle shared, “An iconic 90s heroine has to be Karisma Kapoor. There is no way it's anybody other than her. The style, the jewelry, everything was just so on point. And honestly, I can pick up anything from that wardrobe and wear it in 2025 and still look fab.”

The series, set in the 1990s, also features Munawar Faruqui, Saqib Ayub, Gulshan Grover, Ashi Singh, and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Arif, a dreamy wanderer whose ascent in the world of film piracy leads to clashes with law enforcement, the criminal underworld, and the film industry he’s deeply fascinated by. “First Copy” is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

Earlier, Munawar Faruqui, who made his acting debut with the show, spoke about how deeply he connects with his role in “First Copy.” The comedian stated, “This is a completely new world for me, and I’m honestly just grateful for the love and encouragement I’ve received so far. First Copy is my first step into acting, and I’ve tried to give it everything I’ve got.”

“Arif is a complex character, and I hope people connect with his story. I’m similar to Arif in the sense that I’m determined to never go back to a life of compromises—so I really got to channel that hustler energy into my performance. “I’m nervous, excited, and really looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts,” he added.

