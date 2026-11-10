Why Asia is a key growth engine for world economy

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Asia remains one of the world’s most important engines of economic growth with its manufacturing networks, expanding digital economy and large consumer markets. However, it is important for economic expansion to translate into higher purchasing power and stronger household savings, according to an article in India Narrative.

The article cites the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific which highlights the macroeconomic pressures that external shocks can create for regional economies. The problem is not international integration itself, but excessive dependence on external demand without sufficiently strong domestic foundations.

When export orders weaken, businesses may reduce production and recruitment. If household purchasing power is already constrained, domestic consumption may not be strong enough to offset the decline.

The article observes that investment should do more than increase output: it should raise productivity, develop local suppliers, improve worker skills, and strengthen small businesses.

The quality of growth should be assessed through real wages, employment quality, household debt, savings, and consumption — not GDP alone. Inflation can undermine the benefits of expansion when food, energy, housing, and transport costs rise faster than household incomes.

It highlights that China illustrates why productive capacity does not automatically translate into stronger consumption. Weak household confidence and difficulties in the property sector have complicated efforts to strengthen domestic demand.

The broader lesson for Asia is that economic security influences spending decisions. When households fear future income losses, they postpone purchases and save more cautiously, affecting business sales and investment.

The article also observes that Asia has a distinctive advantage in today’s increasingly fragmented global economy: it combines manufacturing depth, resource-rich economies, large consumer markets, technological capabilities, and expanding regional trade.

China remains a major industrial centre, India offers a vast domestic market and growing services sector, and Southeast Asian economies connect production networks with natural resources, logistics, and emerging consumer demand. Australia and other regional partners contribute energy, minerals, agricultural products, and specialised industrial capabilities.

These complementary strengths could allow Asia to build more diversified and resilient supply chains by strengthening practical regional cooperation rather than relying exclusively on any single external market or major power.

Better cross-border infrastructure, predictable investment rules, technology transfer, and cooperation in energy and digital systems can reduce vulnerabilities while expanding economic opportunities, the article added.

--IANS

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