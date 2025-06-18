Whoopi Goldberg sets her first UK appearances in a decade her new shows

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg has set her live special marking her first UK appearances in a decade.

The 69-year-old award-winning actress, comedian, activist, and philanthropist will share tales from her "extraordinary career and trailblazing journey, delivered with her trademark wit, warmth and razor-sharp candour”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The show, titled ‘Whoopi Goldberg: Live’, will head to London's Eventim Apollo on September 4, and Cardiff's Utilita Arena on September 5.

As per ‘Female First UK’, audience members will be invited to ask the Sister Act and Ghost legend questions during a segment.

Whoopi said, “I’ve always loved performing for UK audiences. I can’t wait to take the stage at these two incredible venues and share some stories, some laughs, and maybe even a little truth”.

Meanwhile, Whoopi recently revealed that there are plans to shoot some scenes for ‘Sister Act 3’ in Italy as a tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith. The Hollywood icon will be reprising her role as Sister Mary Clarence in the highly anticipated Disney+ sequel to 1993's ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’ and the original Sister Act film, which was released in 1992.

During an appearance on Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa, Whoopi revealed that the script was changed after Maggie's death in September 2024 at the age of 89 to acknowledge her character Reverend Mother in the sequel.

When asked if ‘Sister Act 3’ might have some scenes shot in Italy and why, Whoopi said, "I hope so. It would be wonderful because we want to do it for a couple of reasons. Because we lost Maggie, you know, and we want to bring all the nuns here to kind of share that. It’s the perfect place. Italy is the perfect place. We are waiting for Disney to say yes or no. Keep your fingers crossed”.

Whoopi and Maggie were the main cast members in ‘Sister Act’ and ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’. The original film saw Whoopi star as Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who goes undercover at a convent as Sister Mary Clarence after being put in a witness protection programme. It was a huge hit and banked $232 million at the box office.

--IANS

aa/