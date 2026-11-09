Whirlpool of India clocks 39 pc drop in Q2 net profit

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Whirlpool of India on Monday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), impacted by rising costs and weaker operating performance despite posting healthy revenue growth.

The home appliances maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,873 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 1,647 crore in the same period last financial year.

However, profitability remained under pressure as total expenses increased sharply to Rs 1,896.66 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,649.51 crore a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 31 per cent to Rs 40 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin contracted to 2.13 per cent from 3.5 per cent, as per its filing.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Whirlpool of India ended at Rs 832.60 on the stock exchanges, down 0.31 per cent, or Rs 2.60, from the previous close.

The stock has delivered a mixed performance across different time frames. Over the past five trading sessions, the shares have declined 0.22 per cent, while they gained 1.94 per cent in the last one month.

Over a six-month period, the stock has fallen 8.51 per cent, and on a year-to-date basis it has slipped 6.49 per cent.

On an annual basis, Whirlpool of India shares have remained under pressure, declining 35.22 per cent over the past year, eroding Rs 452.60 from the stock's value.

--IANS

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