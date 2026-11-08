November 08, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

When Varun Dhawan recalled the time his father David Dhawan called him a ‘nazuk Dharma hero’

When Varun Dhawan recalled the time his father David Dhawan called him a ‘nazuk Dharma hero’

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Varun Dhawan once revealed how he was called a ‘nazuk Dharma hero’ by his father, director David Dhawan, as he appeared on 'Koffee With Karan season 8' with Sidharth Malhotra in 2023.

During a fun episode, Varun recalled the time he fell off a bike while shooting 'Main Tera Hero', and his father, David Dhawan, who was the director of the movie, mocked him by calling him a 'delicate Dharma hero'.

Sharing the fun incident, Varun said, “So, when I was shooting for 'Main Tera Hero', I had a bike shot entering the college, and I fell down. And my said on the mic, ‘Aare yeh Dharma ka hero hai, bahut nazuk hai (He’s a delicate Dharma hero).”

Reacting to the story, KJo commented, “I’m making boys nazuk (delicate). I like that.”

While interacting with Karan and Sidharth, Varun also remembered the time Sidharth had broken his nose during his first action scene for their debut movie, 'Student of the Year'.

Admitting that it wasn’t Sidharth’s fault. KJo told, “First action sequence ever in life and just a mistake… Varun’s father David and his brother Rohit came to see him in the hospital, and they were more concerned about Sidharth. They were only worried about Sid. They were like, ‘Yeh Varun ki galti hogi, woh extra enthu hogaya hoga (It must have been Varun’s fault, he must’ve become overethusiastic)’. And they were like, ‘Is Sid okay? Tell him it’s fine.'”

Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' marked the Bollywood debut of Varun, Sidharth and Ali Bhatt. Later on, Sidharth shared screen space with Alia in the 2016 release, 'Kapoor & Sons'. Varun and Alia also worked together in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)' and 'Kalank (2019)'. However, Varun and Sidharth did not share the screen after SOTY.

--IANS

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