November 15, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

When Sunny Kaushal revealed that Vicky Kaushal would give proper performances in his sleep

When Sunny Kaushal revealed that Vicky Kaushal would give proper performances in his sleep

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) When the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny, appeared together on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' during season 1, the latter made a hilarious revelation about his elder brother. Sunny shared that the 'Uri' actor not only spoke in his sleep as a kid, but also gave proper performances.

"As a child, he would talk in his sleep. People usually blabber in their sleep; he used to give an entire performance. I would get confused if he was awake or asleep," Sunny took a trip down memory lane.

Sharing a particular incident, Sunny revealed that once, when he used to share a room with Vicky, the 'Chhaava' actor fell asleep before him and went into a deep sleep. However, all of a sudden, Vicky got up and said that he was done with his paper and that he should check it, leaving Sunny absolutely shocked.

However, Sunny realized that he could not jolt his brother out of it and kept engaging in a conversation with Vicky until he went back to sleep again.

"I still remember, one night I was going to sleep, and he had slept around 45 minutes before me, so he was in a deep sleep. We used to share a room. He suddenly threw his blanket away and said, ‘Check it.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I am done with my paper; check it," Sunny recalled.

Something similar also happened when Vicky was sharing the room with his mother. The 'Raazi' actor revealed that he suddenly started to scream that someone was taking his mother's purse. As Vicky's mother had no idea about Vicky's habit, she asked him, "Who?"

Vicky said, "This happened with my mom as well. I was sleeping, and I got up saying, ‘He snatched your purse.’ Mom didn’t know about my condition; she went like, ‘Who?’”

-IANS

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