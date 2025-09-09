When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Mumbai September 8 (IANS) Directors Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been best friends for over three decades now and love to roast each other. Johar, during one such “roasting” episode on the hit TV talk reality show “ “Yaaron Ki Baraat”, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan, featured filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer-director Farah Khan as guests.

The BFFs were seen sharing umpteen numbers of light-hearted banter that left the audience in splits. In one of the fun segments, Riteish was seen asking Karan which iconic film character Farah would best fit into if he had to cast her ever.

The options given were Anjali from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", Poo from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham", Shanaya from "Student of the Year" and Katappa from "Baahubali". Karan Johar, known for being witty and spontaneous, immediately ruled out the first three options and said that Farah did not have Anjali's spark, Poo’s fashion sense, or Shanaya’s youthful aura and said that she would be best suited to play Katappa.

He suggested that Farah should play Katappa and imbibe the fashion trends of the other three characters in Katappa. Farah, Riteish and Sajid burst into laughter. For the uninitiated, the character of Katappa hails from the blockbuster hit Baahubali directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The movie's Hindi version was presented and distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Farah Khan and Karan Johar have known each other for over 30 years and are often seen pulling each other's leg and roasting each other on public platforms.

Their camaraderie, rooted in years of professional and personal association, has made them a popular duo in the industry. For almost all of Karan Johar’s movies, Farah Khan is the official choreographer. The two are touted as an epitome of good, clean friendship.

–IANS

rd/