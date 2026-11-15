When Janhvi Kapoor recalled the moment she learned about mom Sridevi's death

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recalled the exact moment they learned about their mother Sridevi’s death when they had appeared on season 8 of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Janhvi shared with host and filmmaker Karan Johar that she received the unfortunate news of her mother's passing through a phone call when she was at home.

Janhvi said that after the phone call, she rushed to Khushi, who was already crying. However, Khushi stopped crying as soon as she saw Janhvi, offering comfort to her elder sister.

The 'Peddi' actor recalled, ‘When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room. I think I barged into her room, hauling and crying, but what I do remember is she looked at me, and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me, and I’ve never seen her cry about it since".

Khushi added that she recognized that she needed to stay strong for the family during that tough time.

"I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I’ve always been the strong one," Khushi shared.

While talking during the episode, Janhvi also admitted that Khushi has a few similar traits with their late mother Sridevi, especially in the way they approach their work.

"She is very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes," she said.

Sridevi died in February 2018 while she was in Dubai. She was attending the wedding of her husband Boney Kapoor's nephew, Arjun Marwah at the time. The cause of Sridevi's death was determined to be an accidental drowning.

--IANS

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