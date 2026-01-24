January 24, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

When Deepika Padukone said Farah Khan saw olden heroine charm in her during Om Shanti Om 

When Deepika Padukone said Farah Khan saw olden heroine charm in her during Om Shanti Om 

Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, in a throwback interview with Lehren TV, during her debut film Om Shanti Om, had credited filmmaker Farah Khan recognising her charm that reflected the grace of old Hindi cinema actresses.

Deepika, in the interview was heard saying, “I think Farah knew or felt that I have that olden actresses style. If you have seen the song, you can see my hand movements like that, of olden times heroines. I think somewhere Farah felt that I have a little bit of the olden-day actresses in me.”

She also mentioned that it was probably because of this, Farah did not need to place too much emphasis on her body language or character detailing, refering to her movie's character where she is seen as a retro Bollywood star heroine, Shantipriya.

The actress further revealed that she, personally has closely studied legendary actresses like Hema Malini, Madhubala and Vyjayanthimala to understand their grace and screen presence. “I studied their films carefully and tried a little bit like them,” said Deepika.

Speaking about her look in the film, Deepika clarified that it was not copied from any specific actress. “There are no looks of different actresses. It is only inspired by the 70s. We have not copied any old Indian actress,” she explained.

The actress had also recalled detailed discussions with ace designer Manish Malhotra, Bharat and Doris before the shoot of Om Shanti Om, highlighting on how several days were spent finalising hairstyles and costume fittings. “We were very prepared before the shooting,” she added.

Talking about Om Shanti Om, the movie marked Deepika Padukones debut in Bollywood.

Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Om Shanti Om was released on November 9, 2007.

The film along with Deepika, starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role along with with Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

Om Shanti Om, in 2007, emerged as a massive box office success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

The film’s music, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, played a major role in its popularity. Songs like ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, Ajab Si’, ‘Dard-E-Disco’, ‘Deewangi Deewangi’, ‘Daastaan-E-Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ are considered as chartbusters to thi

s day.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

When Deepika Padukone said Farah Khan saw olden heroine charm in her during Om Shanti Om 

When Deepika Padukone said Farah Khan saw olden heroine charm in her during Om Shanti Om 

Pakistan to privatise Islamabad Airport after UAE withdraws from outsourcing deal

Pakistan to privatise Islamabad Airport after UAE withdraws from outsourcing deal

Sharad Kelkar shares his experience of shooting pivotal ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ sequence in Kashmir

Sharad Kelkar shares his experience of shooting pivotal ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ sequence in Kashmir

Congress leaders openly blaming 'immature' Rahul Gandhi for poll debacles: BJP

Congress leaders openly blaming 'immature' Rahul Gandhi for poll debacles: BJP

Dutch authorities find bird flu antibodies in a cow, no active H5N1 virus detected

Dutch authorities find bird flu antibodies in a cow, no active H5N1 virus detected

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India, to be Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India, to be Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations

Gujarat Titans conclude Morbi leg of third edition of Junior Titans

Gujarat Titans conclude Morbi leg of third edition of Junior Titans

Scotland set to replace Bangladesh in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ICC sources told IANS on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Scotland set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026: ICC sources

Bangladesh concerned over rising trend of using religion in politics: Report

Bangladesh concerned over rising trend of using religion in politics: Report

KRK firing incident: Actor alleges he is being targeted by the industry

KRK firing incident: Actor alleges he is being targeted by the industry