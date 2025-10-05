October 05, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has delivered some memorable roles during his tenure as an actor spanning decades. Let's turn back the clock to the time when Big B revealed how his characters in the movies "Anand" and "Zanjeer" were similar.

During an old interview, Amitabh was asked, "The role you played in Anand still remains fresh in the memory of the viewers. Later, you went on to do vivid roles in various films, but for a very long time, the image of an angry young man stayed with you. What can be the reason for that?"

Big B responded with the claim that if "Zanjeer" had been released before Anand, his character "Babu Moshai" would have never come forward, as his character in "Zanjeer" was extremely powerful.

Amitabh said, "It is a matter of destiny that a movie like Anand was released before a film like Zanjeer. If Zanjeer had been released earlier, it is possible that my character 'Babu Moshai' from Anand would never have come forward because my character in Zanjeer was so powerful that it would have surpassed every other character."

He added that both his characters in "Anand" and "Zanjeer" were revolting against something they believed was wrong.

"Babu Moshai from Anand was in a way the same character as the police officer from Zanjeer, because the doctor from Anand also had the suppressed tendency to revolt, something which was observed by a very few people. He was also revolting against the regular norms of the doctors at the time. He did not like giving various pills to cure a patient.

The same revolve ended up changing form in Zanjeer as well," Amitabh added.

Drawing parallels between the two characters, Big B added, "However, the character in Zanjeer came out much more positive, and a physical form of that revolt. A police officer who faced injustice and was wrongfully terminated goes to Pathaan's lane and says, "I am not in uniform anymore, let's talk now". It was more exciting than a doctor whose revolt is more internal - 'Why are people making money out of these medicines?'"

