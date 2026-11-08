November 08, 2026 1:57 PM हिंदी

When Ajay Devgn talked about his kids Nysa & Yug's future plans

When Ajay Devgn talked about his kids Nysa & Yug's future plans

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Back in 2021, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn appeared on the adventure reality show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. Apart from an adrenaline-filled high-seas adventure, the 'Drishyam' actor also opened up about his family during the episode.

As the two indulged in a heart-to-heart conversation, Bear Grylls asked Ajay if he would encourage his kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug, to join the movie industry.

Ajay told him that he would like his children to follow their own path and not push them to do anything.

He said, "No, let them follow their own path. My daughter, I don't think so, is very keen on it. Let's see where it takes us; she's studying now. My son is too young to decide what he wants to do. So, I am not gonna push anybody for anything."

Meanwhile, during a media interaction, Kajol revealed that her daughter Nysa does not wish to follow in her mother or father’s footsteps and join acting.

Kajol added that her daughter has pretty much made up her mind that she is not going to be joining the entertainment industry.

The 'K3G' actress also spoke about how nepo kids are subjected to constant scrutiny. Kajol said one has to realise that it is all part of the journey.

"It is something that everyone has to face. It's not something you have a choice about,” she added.

Coming back to 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', during the episode, Kajol said that Ajay is borderline OCD about touching things with his finger. She challenged her husband to touch and eat a slimy thing. Taking on the challenge, Ajay ended up eating a raw fish with his bare hands.

Work-wise, Ajay was recently seen in director Abhishek Pathak's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', featuring actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

--IANS

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