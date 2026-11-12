When a priest told Sanjay Dutt that he was a king in his past life

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) When Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt appeared on season 5 of the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' with Sushmita Sen, he narrated an unusual incident when he learned about his past life.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor shared that he was told that he was a king in his past life, who was betrayed by his wife. Heartbroken, he eventually starved himself to death in the jungle.

He added that a friend of his suggested that they should visit a village.

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Sanjay shared, "It is a small village, and over there you give your thumb impression, and they find your leaf. So I got my leaf, and he went into my past life, saying that I was a king in the Ashoka dynasty. My wife had an affair with my minister, and she sent me away to war to get killed, but I killed a lot of people, and I came back, and I found out, and I killed her, and I killed him. I was a Shiv Bhakt. So I went into the forest, and I starved myself to death."

Sanjay added that it is because of the past karma that he was born in a good family; however, he added that he also believes it is because of all the killings he did that he also has to face some hurdles in this life.

"That's why I was born in a good family. And that's why I live the way I live. That's why I have this career. But all the killings I did in the past life. I had to pay for it, so it's payback time this janam. So it's crazy," Sanjay added.

Talking about his career trajectory, Sanjay made his acting debut with 'Rocky' in 1981 and went on to become a part of many prominent movies such as 'Khalnayak (1993)', 'Vaastav: The 'Reality (1999)', 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)', and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)', to name just a few.

--IANS

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