Western countries embrace Yoga ahead of International Day of Yoga today

Ottawa, June 21 (IANS) Yoga enthusiasts across several Western countries on Saturday practised Yoga in large groups ahead of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

In Canada's Toronto, an enthusiastic gathering of government representatives, diplomatic corps, yoga practitioners, wellness organisations, and community leaders participated in a Yoga session against the historic backdrop of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

"Addressing the vibrant gathering, Consul General of India emphasised Yoga's unique power to transcend cultural, linguistic, and national boundaries, bringing people together in a shared pursuit of well-being and reaffirming its timeless relevance as a universal path to health, harmony, and inner balance. Celebrating this year's theme -- 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', a beautifully synchronised yoga session served as a powerful celebration of community, connection, and collective well-being," Consulate General of India in Toronto said on social media platform X.

In Brazil, a curated yoga session was led by the Ambassador of India to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, "at the majestic Foz do Iguacu waterfalls in Brazil, one of the natural wonders of the world, as a prelude to IDY2026," the Consulate General of India in Sao Paulo said on X.

Danmark Yoga Forening (DYF)/Denmark Yoga Team in Aarhus organised the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations in Dokk1, Aarhus.

Ambassador Manish Prabhat read out the letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, written on the occasion of IDY 2026.

"Ambassador also addressed the participants and highlighted the Theme of IDY 2026 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', bringing to the fore the benefits of yoga, especially for maximising health in added years of life. Around 100 Yoga lovers were present and learned the techniques of Yoga for use in daily life," the Embassy of India in Copenhagen wrote on X.

According to the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, hundreds came together at the iconic Lincoln Memorial to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga!

"The Embassy of India marked IDY2026 in Washington DC under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' -- a reminder that yoga is for everyone, at every stage of life," the Embassy wrote on X.

--IANS

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