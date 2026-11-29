New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday, said that for the West, India's diversity is "mind-boggling" and that they are surprised at the nation's economic growth, adding that Western countries want to learn how "Hindus are so patient".

Addressing the 'Rashtra Vandanam' event in the national capital, Bhagwant said that in several countries, there are many who spread "counter-propaganda" about India, Hindutva and the Sangh.

"We found that despite such persistent negative propaganda, there exists a sense of wonder, pride, and great expectation regarding India among the common people, among those who drive the economy, the younger generation, and even leaders across political ideologies," he said.

According to Bhagwat, India has something to offer to the world that cannot be found anywhere else.

"There are so many sects in India, and despite many ups and downs, they have been living together, are safe and feel respected...West wants to learn how Hindus can be so patient; they want to learn this for their new generation," he stated.

The RSS chief said that several 'pundits' in the West had expressed scepticism when India attained freedom, doubting that people might fight among themselves and ultimately approach them.

"Now, there is diversity in our country, which the Western people call 'mind-boggling diversity'. It didn't even occur to them that our country has been 'one' for centuries," he said, adding that therefore frictions are common in such a diverse nation.

Referring to India as 'Hindu Ekatra Kutumb', Bhagwat said: "When 60-70 families stay together in one house, certain disagreements keep happening. Is there any family where such things don't take place...it does happen, but to a certain limit. "

However, he cautioned that taking advantage of such frictions, "people are ready to sow seeds of discord among us".

"Despite such things, we believe all Indians are one," he asserted.

Stressing that all Indians come together when the nation faces a crisis, the RSS chief gave an example from the Kargil War, recalling that a teacher who ran coaching classes and even a beggar had given up their fees and alms respectively to support the soldiers.

"When any foreigner attacks India, all these differences and quarrels come to an end. Right from the soldier fighting on the border to a beggar on the streets, everyone is fighting that war against the foreign aggressor, each in their own way," he said, while urging that this sense of oneness remains permanent among all citizens.

Further, he added, "People abroad wonder while looking at all these. Their arrogance was that we taught democracy to India. Yet even after giving such tough tests which they (West) did not have to, we have upheld the democracy that we have accepted until today. They had not expected that India would move so far ahead so quickly in the economic affairs of the world. Today, they are visibly amazed."

Bhagwat underlined that the people of India have the capability to reconcile and walk together with things that others cannot harmonise.

"Therefore, it is the duty of us all to ensure that the society, empowered by this collective strength, becomes fully dedicated to the task of nation-building and to secure a rightful place for India on the global stage," he said.

The RSS chief said that through various programmes, the outfit observed that the society at large, particularly the younger generation, is filled with the aspiration to make our country the world's leading nation.

"They want to make efforts and work hard towards this goal. They need dialogue, guidance and clarity of purpose. They have the capability to take action. Nothing is above the country; the nation comes first," he asserted.

The RSS chief further emphasised that India stands as the only nation in the world that, while navigating the various tensions inherent in the international arena, continues to extend goodwill towards all.

He said that the intent is to help everyone, even those who do not offer help in return.

"Even in cases of hostility, the animosity is not so profound as to preclude the extension of aid; help is provided to them as well. This is not merely a recent development; it is the very character of India. It is an expectation held by the world, and an aspiration shared by the ordinary people of India," he stated.

Mohan Bhagwat added that everyone now expects India to regain its position of "Vishwa Guru" and that it should be the resolve of every citizen.

--IANS

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