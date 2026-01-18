January 18, 2026 10:38 PM हिंदी

WEF Summit: Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi to lead state-level delegation in Davos

Gandhinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) As India preps up for its power-packed representation at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF), a high-level delegation of the Gujarat government led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is set to make its presence felt at the five-day-long Summit, widely perceived as the gathering of global elites.

The WEF Annual Meeting is set to get underway from January 19 to 23 at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The 56th edition of the WEF meet will see world leaders, senior diplomats and industry experts, think tanks and social entrepreneurs descending to the snow-clad town to deliberate on global issues, including climate change, seeking workable solutions.

Gujarat's participation in the WEF Summit will reflect its bold, future-ready approach towards international collaboration and accelerated economic transformation.

At the WEF 2026, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi will hold more than 50 high-level meetings with global leaders and investors across key sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Textiles, Semiconductors, Emerging Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy, Food Processing, Chemicals, Shipping and Logistics, Electronics, and Aerospace.

Proposed interactions include leading global companies such as AP Moller Maersk, Engie, EDF, Johnson Controls, Sumitomo Group, Linde, SEALSQ, Tillman Global, and others.

Through these engagements, the Deputy CM will seek to strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem, enable technology and innovation partnerships, attract global investments and build long-term international institutional linkages.

With the message 'Gujarat – Ready for the World, where vision meets action', the state's participation at WEF 2026 underscores its ambition to emerge as a key partner in global value chains.

"The state government remains firmly committed to accelerating industrial development, fostering innovation-led growth, attracting transformative investments, building a resilient and future-ready economy," said a government statement.

Gujarat's presence at WEF 2026 marks not just participation, but leadership in shaping the global growth narrative, it added.

