January 22, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

WEF 2026: Accessibility, affordability, and personalisation key to boost women’s health, say experts

WEF 2026: Accessibility, affordability, and personalisation key to boost women’s health, say experts

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Improving accessibility, affordability, and tailoring treatment and diagnostics to women's needs are some of the crucial measures to closing the health gap for the fairer sex by 2030, said experts at the ongoing World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

Women spend 25 per cent more of their lives in poorer health than men due to delayed diagnoses and limited access to appropriate care.

At a session titled " Breakthroughs in women's health, the experts highlighted how insufficient investment in sex-specific research and innovation for women results in preventable mortality, morbidity, and loss of economic potential -- estimated to be $1 trillion globally.

The panel unanimously pointed out that the focus needs to be on the human side of implementation.

“The greatest innovations are the ones that will end up being accessible, affordable, and used by women around the world,” said Gargee Ghosh Chasin, President, Global Policy and Advocacy, Gates Foundation.

“While invention is critical, access and use are equally critical. And that's what makes the difference between product and impact,” she added, while mentioning incredible innovations specific to women’s health, such as the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, an AI-based ultrasound that will bring early diagnosis of high-risk pregnancy, and a microarray patch for contraception.

Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer, Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance, stated that more than just innovation, it is important to translate science and evidence into policy, and then policy into pilots, and then pilots into scalable delivery.

“Innovation has to be matched with delivery capability. And the challenge is that if you do not have that delivery capability, if you do not have sustainable financing, you're unable to use innovations for the impact that they're intended to have,” she added.

Nadia Calviño, President, European Investment Bank, stressed the importance of primary health and the distribution of the preventative treatments to women.

“Primary health is the starting point for a healthy society. Of course, women's health is the basis for a healthy society, a stable society. So, I really think we have to put a lot of focus on that, the family doctors, the way that we can get these medicines and these preventative treatments to every woman around the world,” Calviño said.

Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health, Ministry of Health of Italy, called for increasing the number of clinical trials tailored for women and personalising treatment for women. Schillaci also mentioned the potential of artificial intelligence in enhancing the health sector.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Baloch student body condemns police crackdown on govt employees

Pakistan: Baloch student body condemns police crackdown on govt employees

Aus Open: Swiatek reaches 24th straight Major third round; Selekhmeteva stuns Badosa

Aus Open: Swiatek reaches 24th straight Major third round; Selekhmeteva stuns Badosa

Sunny Deol visits INS Vikrant ahead of ‘Border 2’ release: Some places change you

Sunny Deol visits INS Vikrant ahead of ‘Border 2’ release: Some places change you

He faced some discomfort, injured his leg: Childhood coach Dinesh Lad on Shardul missing Mumbai's Ranji game vs Hyderabad

'He faced some discomfort, injured his leg': Childhood coach Dinesh Lad on Shardul missing Mumbai's Ranji game vs Hyderabad

Advaith Nayar: 'Chatha Pacha' is about a bunch of friends trying to make it in life together (Photo credit: Chatha Pacha movie)

Advaith Nayar: 'Chatha Pacha' is about a bunch of friends trying to make it in life together (IANS Exclusive)

Demands for Karachi Mayor's resignation intensify after mall fire kills 60

Demands for Karachi Mayor's resignation intensify after mall fire kills 60

Goa ties up with Starlink to enhance digital connectivity, disaster resilience

Goa ties up with Musk's Starlink to enhance digital connectivity, disaster resilience

CM Vijayan to inaugurate Phase-2 development of Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port on Friday

CM Vijayan to inaugurate Phase-2 development of Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port on Friday

India’s gold-loan NBFCs to see assets under management surge to Rs 4 lakh crore in FY27

India’s gold-loan NBFCs to see assets under management surge to Rs 4 lakh crore in FY27

Men's HIL: Spot in final on line as Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1

Men's HIL: Spot in final on line as Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1