'We will do it': PM Modi gives new rallying cry for Viksit Bharat goals

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 25 years as head of government on Wednesday, gave a new slogan of “We will do it” as he sought to galvanise the nation with renewed energy and determination towards achieving the goals of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As the Prime Minister laid out a series of national goals and aspirations, the massive gathering at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in New Delhi responded enthusiastically, repeatedly echoing his words, “We will do it.”

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the occasion was not merely about looking back at the past but about drawing fresh strength to pursue the country’s future goals.

“Today is not just a day for memories; it is a day to fill our resolutions with new energy. It is a day to reiterate that promise, to express that determination which says, ‘We will do it! We will do it! We will do it!’” the Prime Minister said.

The crowd responded in unison, repeating, “We will do it! We will do it! We will do it!”

Recalling his call for collective participation in nation-building, PM Modi said, “From the Red Fort, I spoke about ‘Sabka Prayas’. The enthusiasm and determination needed to take India to new heights convey just one message -- we will do it! We will do it!”

He then listed several of the country’s key aspirations and urged the gathering to repeat the slogan after each one.

“Viksit Bharat by 2047 -- we will do it! Say it with me! Top three economy -- we will do it! Atmanirbhar Bharat -- we will do it! Global manufacturing hub -- we will do it! Hosting the Olympics -- we will do it! Taking a step into space -- we will do it!” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when the last 25 years of his public service and leadership are assessed, the focus should not be merely on how far he himself had travelled, but on the progress India had made during this period.

He recalled his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and said that he had always viewed the development of the state as an integral part of the country’s overall development.

“I lived by a mantra -- the development of Gujarat is the development of the country. But that period was full of challenges. At that time, I had neither experience in running a government nor much knowledge of the administrative system. What I had was faith in the people, trust in the power of the people, and the experience I had gained from years of work as a social worker,” PM Modi said.

He said he turned this faith in the people into his strength and adopted an approach of involving citizens in decision-making, policy formulation and implementation.

“I made this faith my strength. I took decisions by taking the people along, formulated policies with the people and implemented them with the people. Taking the people along, I followed the same mantra and said, ‘We will do it! We will do it!’” he added.

Taking a sharp swipe at governments that were in power before 2014, PM Modi compared the situation he inherited when he became Prime Minister. He described the period before 2014 as one in which the country was “immersed in despair and disappointment”, saying citizens were looking for a fresh direction amid multiple challenges.

“In 2014, the country expanded my responsibilities and broadened the scope of my service as the Prime Servant. Even then, formidable challenges stood before the country. Problems seemed to be everywhere, and every citizen was looking for a new path,” he said.

Referring specifically to the economic situation at the time, PM Modi said India’s global standing had come under severe scrutiny, and a sense of pessimism had taken hold.

“Regarding India’s economy, the world had started saying, ‘It’s a lost cause’. There was no growth to be seen anywhere, inflation was touching the sky, and a country immersed in despair and disappointment once again needed a new sense of confidence,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that, faced with those circumstances, he again relied on the collective strength of the people and sought to build confidence through their participation.

“I did what I knew best. I called upon the collective strength of crores of Indians and once again told them, ‘We will do it!’” he added.

Another "excellent example" of this story of change is agriculture, according to PM Modi. Since Independence, he said, if there has been a decade in which agricultural growth has remained consistently the highest, it is the current decade.

"The decade from 2015 to 2025 has broken all records for agricultural growth."

He said his government worked towards saturation -- meaning that every beneficiary is covered, no eligible person is left out, no rightful beneficiary is left behind, and no one can deprive another person of their rightful benefits.

"This is saturation, and this is the real story of change," he added.

"There is no reason for India to stop now. And friends, I am talking about 100 years ago, when we were less than 40 crore people. Today, we are more than 140 crore. Together, the 140 crore citizens of India will build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and we certainly will! We will do it!" PM Modi said.

He also remembered Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who is being praised across the world for his bravery, and said that just like he has made the headlines today, 'Made in India' planes will also be talked about soon.

"Today, India's pilot is being discussed across the world. One day will also come when, just as India's pilots are being discussed today, the world will talk about Made in India planes."

"These goals will be achieved only when we formulate visionary policies in the present and also put in the utmost effort. Our country has problems, but we also have 140 crore solutions. Now is not the time to rest. This is the time to move forward with enthusiasm and dedicate ourselves to the country," he said.

PM Modi said that eagerness to learn became a part of his life; he always considers himself a student, adding that the more he learns, "the greater the ability to do something for the country will become".

PM Modi said even though every crisis has been a challenge for him, every success has strengthened his sense of responsibility towards the nation.

"Every crisis has been a test of my patience, every success has deepened my sense of responsibility, and every achievement has given me the courage and determination to move towards bigger goals...Today, I can say that no event in my life has been in vain. Every event has taught me something," he said, amid the chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

--IANS

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