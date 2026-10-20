‘We are the cows of future’: Harsh Goenka shares stark warning about AI

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Industrialist Harsh Goenka has drawn attention to a thought-provoking warning about the future of artificial intelligence (AI), sharing a video featuring author Yuval Noah Harari and his unsettling prediction that humans could eventually lose control over the systems governing their lives.

Harari, the author of the bestselling book 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind', has compared the potential relationship between humans and increasingly intelligent machines to the relationship between humans and cows.

“We are the cows of the future,” he warned, raising concerns about a world in which AI becomes so advanced that people can no longer fully understand or influence the systems on which they depend.

Goenka shared the video, highlighting the growing debate over AI's expanding capabilities and the risks of allowing technology to become more powerful than human understanding.

The warning suggests that the biggest threat posed by AI may not necessarily involve robots turning against humans, but rather the gradual erosion of people's ability to comprehend and control the systems shaping their lives.

Explaining the comparison, Harari pointed to the gap between human understanding and the world experienced by animals.

Cows live in an environment largely shaped by human decisions, yet they have no understanding of concepts such as money, financial markets or economic policies.

They cannot comprehend how changes in interest rates, movements in bond markets or shifts in business decisions may affect the circumstances surrounding their lives.

Harari believes a similar situation could emerge for humans as AI systems become increasingly sophisticated. People may continue with their everyday routines while algorithms and automated systems take on greater responsibility for decisions involving finance, business, governance and law.

Over time, these systems could become so complex that even the people relying on them may struggle to understand how they function.

In an interview with Czech Television, Harari questioned how humans would respond if the technology controlling important aspects of their lives became too complicated for them to comprehend.

His argument centres on the possibility that people could gradually surrender their ability to make informed decisions as they become increasingly dependent on systems they cannot independently evaluate.

Finance and administration are among the areas where Harari believes this development warrants particular attention.

--IANS

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